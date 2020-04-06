Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel to and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Hexcel has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.