Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.