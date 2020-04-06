Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

