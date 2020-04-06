Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoya from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Hoya has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

