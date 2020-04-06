Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hubbell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.20.

NYSE HUBB opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 791.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

