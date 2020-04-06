Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 529,070 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 6.2% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

HPP traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $24.68. 93,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,993. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, Director Robert L. Harris II purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

