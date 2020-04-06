Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 85,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $28,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 704,366 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

