Huptex (HTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Huptex (CURRENCY:HTX) traded down 77.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Huptex has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huptex token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Huptex has a total market cap of $13.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of Huptex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huptex Profile

Huptex’s total supply is 99,008,465,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,458,404 tokens. Huptex’s official website is huptex.io.

Buying and Selling Huptex

Huptex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huptex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huptex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huptex using one of the exchanges listed above.

