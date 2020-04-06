Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HYSNY stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

