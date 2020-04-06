Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.56. 314,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Iamgold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

