IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 262.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.72.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 14.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.