IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IEC Electronics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in IEC Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of IEC Electronics in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

IEC Electronics stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. IEC Electronics Corp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

