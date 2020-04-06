IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGIFF. CIBC cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

