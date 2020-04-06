Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.53.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $650,506,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $6.95 on Monday, hitting $147.36. 71,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,236. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
