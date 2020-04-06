INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

