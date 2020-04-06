INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INGIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut INGENICO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut INGENICO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGIY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. INGENICO/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

