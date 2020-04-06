Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $752,952.33.

On Monday, March 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 161,968 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $218,656.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.22. 4,803,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,783,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Opko Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.