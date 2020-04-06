INT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx. INT Chain has a market cap of $5.32 million and $2.35 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.04745561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

