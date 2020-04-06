Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NTEC stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $225,044.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,718.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

