Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.15.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Integer has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Integer by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

