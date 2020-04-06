Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IART. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.82.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.