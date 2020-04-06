Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.