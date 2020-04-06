International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

