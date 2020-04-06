International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

