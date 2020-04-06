International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

IPCO opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.