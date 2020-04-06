International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of International Stem Cell stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. International Stem Cell has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.