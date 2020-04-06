Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

