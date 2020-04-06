Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Santander raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

