INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

