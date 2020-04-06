Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 735,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

