IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. IPSEN S A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.