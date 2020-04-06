iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV traded up $14.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

