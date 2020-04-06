iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,661. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

