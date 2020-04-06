iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,834 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,447,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

