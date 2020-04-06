iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lowered by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

