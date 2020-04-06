Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICL stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Israel Chemicals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

