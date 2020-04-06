James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $241.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,816,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

