JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JAPSY stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

