Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €3.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.60) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.59 ($5.34).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

