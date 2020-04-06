Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.30 ($180.58) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.44 ($169.11).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €131.50 ($152.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

