Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€10.30” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCG. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.78 ($16.03).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

