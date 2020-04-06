Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG traded up $55.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,153.55. The company had a trading volume of 748,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,286.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.74. The stock has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock valued at $141,144,223. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

