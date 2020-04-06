Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

DWVYF stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

