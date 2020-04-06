Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JRSH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

