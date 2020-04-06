Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $58.68 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOUT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

