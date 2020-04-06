JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €19.50 Price Target

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €19.50 ($22.67) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.03 ($29.10).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

