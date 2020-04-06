JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Underweight

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

