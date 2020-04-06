JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$45.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.90.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

