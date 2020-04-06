Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,656,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,698,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.