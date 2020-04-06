KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

KZMYY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.39. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

